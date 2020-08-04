Grand jury doesn't indict judge on domestic violence charge

Rubin said the daughter “consistently maintained” that her father didn’t strike his wife and that Lim passed a polygraph test when asked whether he “ever intentionally caused physical harm” to his wife. Rubin said grand jurors didn’t hear about those things, but still concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to indict Lim.

Browning said he considers the case closed.

Lim temporarily stepped down from the bench in the circuit covering Polk and Haralson counties after he was charged. He was also being investigated by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which can discipline or remove judges for violating the code of judicial conduct. Director Chuck Boring wrote in an email Tuesday that the commission's investigation into Lim continues. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday when or if Lim will be returning to the bench.

Lim became the first Asian American superior court judge in Georgia when he was elected to an open seat in 2014.