Grand jury charges man in 2 deaths and officer's stabbing

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Cobb County grand jury charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a firefighter and his wife who had recently moved into the neighborhood, and with cruelty to their toddler son, news outlets reported.
Matthew Lanz of Sandy Springs is accused of also stabbing a police officer in an adjacent county.
The 13-count indictment charged Lanz on Thursday with malice murder — killing with the intent to do so — of Cobb firefighter Timothy Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks, both 31, on Nov. 17. Their bodies were found the next day in the home they had moved into in August.
The indictment accuses him of causing their 2-year-old son physical and mental pain because the toddler was alone for 12 hours, “unable to feed himself, change his diaper, or get the attention of his parents.”
Lanz has no known criminal record, but his 27-year-old brother, Austin William Lanz, is the man who fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer and then killed himself with the officer's gun in August 2021, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
Austin Lanz had been arrested in April 2021 in connection with a break-in at the house sharing a back fence with his — the house later bought by Justin and Amber Hicks. Former owner Phillip Brent told The Associated Press that the break-in was the culmination of a long harassment campaign against him and his then-fiancee.
Matthew Lanz is jailed without bond in Fulton County, where he was arrested Nov. 19 in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer who had responded to a burglary report.
Sandy Springs police have charged him with 35 felony counts, including 10 each of attempted murder on a police officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, and felony obstruction.
Investigators said Lanz stabbed one officer repeatedly in the back and neck, and officers shot at Lanz, hitting him twice.
Charges in Cobb County include tampering with evidence for allegedly removing shell casings from the murder scene, WAGA-TV reported.
The injured Sandy Springs police officer has recovered and has returned to work, WSB-TV reported.