Grand jury charges man in 2 deaths and officer's stabbing

Austin Lanz had been arrested in April 2021 in connection with a break-in at the house sharing a back fence with his — the house later bought by Justin and Amber Hicks. Former owner Phillip Brent told The Associated Press that the break-in was the culmination of a long harassment campaign against him and his then-fiancee.

Matthew Lanz is jailed without bond in Fulton County, where he was arrested Nov. 19 in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer who had responded to a burglary report.

Sandy Springs police have charged him with 35 felony counts, including 10 each of attempted murder on a police officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, and felony obstruction.

Investigators said Lanz stabbed one officer repeatedly in the back and neck, and officers shot at Lanz, hitting him twice.

Charges in Cobb County include tampering with evidence for allegedly removing shell casings from the murder scene, WAGA-TV reported.

The injured Sandy Springs police officer has recovered and has returned to work, WSB-TV reported.