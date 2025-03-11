Grambling cruises past Alabama A&M 73-56 in 1st round of SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points off the bench to lead Grambling to a 73-56 victory over Alabama A&M on Tuesday in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Tigers (12-21) will play top seed Southern in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Stevenson shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for Grambling. Kintavious Dozier added 16 points and six assists. P.J. Eason pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.