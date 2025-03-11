Grambling cruises past Alabama A&M 73-56 in 1st round of SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points off the bench to lead Grambling to a 73-56 victory over Alabama A&M on Tuesday in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Tigers (12-21) will play top seed Southern in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Stevenson shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for Grambling. Kintavious Dozier added 16 points and six assists. P.J. Eason pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Quincy McGriff finished with 10 points to lead the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (10-22). Anthony Bryant and London Riley added nine points apiece.
Grambling took the lead with 14:59 left in the first half and did not give it up. Stevenson had eight points at halftime to help the Tigers build a 41-30 lead.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
