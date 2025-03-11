Georgia News
Georgia News

Grambling cruises past Alabama A&M 73-56 in 1st round of SWAC Tournament

Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points off the bench to lead Grambling to a 73-56 victory over Alabama A&M in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points off the bench to lead Grambling to a 73-56 victory over Alabama A&M on Tuesday in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Tigers (12-21) will play top seed Southern in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Stevenson shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for Grambling. Kintavious Dozier added 16 points and six assists. P.J. Eason pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Quincy McGriff finished with 10 points to lead the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (10-22). Anthony Bryant and London Riley added nine points apiece.

Grambling took the lead with 14:59 left in the first half and did not give it up. Stevenson had eight points at halftime to help the Tigers build a 41-30 lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jelani Hamilton scored 28 for the Panthers (File photo by Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State can’t hold halftime lead, exits Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia basketball dominates second half in regular-season finale win over Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, the longest in the SEC. UGA also notched the sixth 20-win season in program history.

On a roll, Georgia basketball wants NCAA resume boost in last home game

UGA will return to the venue where it kick-started a final push that the team hopes will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament

The Latest

House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett speaks about the State's 2026 budget at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia budget proposes spending more on poor students for the first time

17m ago

Duke's Cooper Flagg, Louisville's Pat Kelsey headline list of AP all-ACC award winners

Auburn star Johni Broome and coach Bruce Pearl garner top spots in the AP's All-SEC awards

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.