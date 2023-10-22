Grainger's 2 TD passes, Pringle's late INT helps Georgia State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

Trailing by three with 6:56 to play, Louisiana-Lafayette's Zeon Chriss led an 11-play, 73-yard drive to the Georgia State 7, but then ended with Pringle's interception in the end zone with 30 seconds left.

Georgia State scored its touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Grainger threw a 24-yard touchdown to Ahmon Green and then a 49-yarder to Marcus Carroll. Mikele Colasurdo added a 3-yard touchdown run and the Panthers lead 20-0 with 4:23 left before halftime.

Grainger completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards for the Panthers (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Jacob Kibodi scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to pull ULL to 20-7 at the break. Kenneth Almendares made a 23-yard field goal before Chriss tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter that capped the scoring with 2:01 to play in third quarter.

Chriss was 14-of-28 passing for 106 yards and added 119 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 1-2).

