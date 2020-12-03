Grady High panel aligns with students on Midtown name change

After the vote, the committee reconsidered its earlier recommendation Tuesday and unanimously voted on the Midtown name.

“I think the geographic name seemed to be something that people felt safe with and proud of, and there’s certainly a nice culture and history to Midtown as well,” said board member Leslie Grant, who led the committee.

Ultimately the school board must approve the decision. The group will meet Monday to consider the Midtown name.

Grady, an editor and part-owner of The Atlanta Constitution, advocated for a “New South” after the Civil War, but he also campaigned against equality for freed slaves, saying “the supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever.”

His name is featured prominently on high-profile Georgia institutions such as Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and the University of Georgia’s journalism school. Biographies in Georgia often describe Grady with glowing praise, omitting his views about Black people.