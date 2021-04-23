Graduate student charged with cyberstalking, extortion

While communicating with the victim, investigators said, Leach allegedly indicated he engaged in similar conduct with other Instagram users, telling her in one message: “Sweetheart I have hundreds of vids and thousands of pictures meticulously categorized by name.”

Leach allegedly told the victim that some of these women also did not know that they had been recorded.

The charge of stalking by electronic means provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of extortion by interstate threat of injury to reputation provides for a sentence of up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Investigators said anyone who believes they may have also been a victim can visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/victim-and-witness-assistance-program/us-v-gary-leach