Grad transfer Leffew scores 23, leads Georgia past Texas Southern, 92-64 in Peach State Classic

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer Dakota Leffew came off the Georgia bench to hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and score 23 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 92-64 win over Texas Southern in the Peach Tree Classic on Sunday.

The only Georgia shooter to convert from beyond the arc in the season-opening win over Tennessee Tech, Leffew led the way as the team hit 12 of 34 from distance.

Silas Demary Jr. led four starters in double-figure scoring with 17 points with six rebounds and six assists for Georgia (2-0). Freshman Asa Newell scored 20 points in his debut and followed it with a 14-point effort. Tyrin Lawrence added 13 points and Blue Cain 12 points and 11 rebounds.