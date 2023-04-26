Governor signs bill stiffening Georgia gang penalties

Democrats opposing the measure said long prison terms would be expensive for taxpayers, despite little proof that they sway anyone from committing a crime. Critics also said the bill puts unreasonable restrictions on judges in sentencing.

Under Georgia’s previous anti-gang law, anyone convicted of criminal gang activity can be sentenced to an additional five to 20 years in prison, but a judge has the power to waive extra prison time.

Judges could order less prison time if they list specific findings, including that a defendant didn’t have a gun or has no prior felony conviction.

Those convicted of recruiting minors into gangs would be sentenced to at least 10 years of prison time unless a prosecutor asked the court to cut the sentence because a defendant provided substantial assistance against other criminals.

The measure also mandates that judges require cash bail from defendants who in the previous five years had been convicted of skipping out on bail or had an arrest warrant issued for missing a court date. It also requires judges to consider a person's previous criminal history before releasing them without requiring cash bail.

Supporters argue the state needs to lock up prior offenders before trial to prevent further crimes, although judges are already supposed to deny bail to people they determine to be dangers to public safety.

Kemp said the rules will “address the revolving door of the criminal justice system.”

"I know you all, like our state partners, are tired of chasing the same people day after day and night after night," Kemp said.

The governor also signed seven other bills, including:

— House Bill 227, making it a crime to use electronic or physical means to attack infrastructure,

— Senate Bill 155, clarifying the state law making it a crime to harm a police dog or a search and rescue dog.

— Senate Bill 215, allowing police officers to remove their own or their spouse’s home address and phone number from all property records on a county government’s website.

— Senate Bill 60, making it harder to buy or sell automotive catalytic converters in an attempt to reduce thefts.

___

