Government-sanctioned homeless encampment opens in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A new, government-sanctioned encampment for homeless people opened this week in Athens.
First Step, operated by the Athens Alliance Coalition Inc., opened Wednesday morning, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Some people were already lined up when the gates opened, and there were already about 20 people moved in with tents set up by noon, First Step head of security Charles Campbell said.
“It was kind of overwhelming to know that people are ready to come here and get the help they need,” Athens Alliance Coalition head Charles Hardy said.
Hardy made multiple trips in the organization's van Wednesday to pick up people remaining at an encampment on Willow Street, which was set to be cleared, and bringing them to First Step.
The main focus on the first day was to assign everyone a tent and provide them with a welcome bag including hygiene products, First Step project director Charetta Milton said. The next step was having the staff complete intake forms.
“That way we can get a feel for what they need, whether that’s IDs, birth certificates or Social Security cards. This will also help us identify which part of the population we’ll need to help first,” Milton said.
She added that they want to connect residents to Advantage Behavioral Resources’ rapid rehousing program.
“We named it First Step because it’s the first step to people hopefully finding a forever home,” Milton told the newspaper. “I’m liking that people are already coming together like a community.”