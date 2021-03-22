Gov. Kemp signs modest state income tax cut into law

The measure passed unanimously in the House, but faced opposition in the state Senate from some Democrats who argued that the state needs money to fulfill unmet service needs, and continuing concerns about forfeiting some of the more than $4.5 billion in federal aid Georgia will get.

That's because the bill had faced questions about whether it would run afoul of part of the recent federal relief bill that barred states from using federal aid to give tax cuts. But the U.S. Treasury Department signaled last week that states can give tax cuts using their own money.

Ralston, a key force behind the tax cuts, thanked other officials for joining him in opposing “such an egregious federal overreach.”

“Today marks another chapter in Georgia’s continuing commitment to provide sustainable, meaningful tax relief for Georgians, to let them keep more of their hard-earned money,” Ralston said.

Kemp also signed House Bill 114, which would raise the tax credit for adopting a foster child to $6,000 for the first five years after an adopting a child. The credit would stay at the current $2,000 a year for any remaining years until the child turns 18.

Before the pandemic scrambled state revenues last year, Republicans were eyeing a larger tax cut. Lawmakers cut the state's top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2019. Republicans envisioned an additional quarter-percentage decrease to 5.5%. Analysts estimated the state would forgo $500 million or more from another cut.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.