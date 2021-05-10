Gov. Kemp set to repeal Georgia's 1863 citizen's arrest law

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot while running through a neighborhood near Brunswick on the Georgia coast in February 2020.

The father and son who pursued Arbery — Greg and Travis McMichael — weren't arrested or charged until the state took over the case more than two months after the shooting. A prosecutor initially assigned to the case had cited Georgia's citizen's arrest law to argue that the shooting was justified.

Defense lawyers said the McMichaels pursued Arbery suspecting he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They said Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Video of the fatal encounter was recorded by William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase. All three men are charged with murder.

Prosecutors have said Arbery stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the McMichaels and Bryan chased him. They remain jailed without bail.

Issues surrounding citizen's arrest could be aired in pretrial hearings in coming days.

Under the repeal bill, people who are mere bystanders or witnesses generally would not have the right to detain people. Deadly force couldn’t be used to detain someone unless it’s in self-protection, protecting a home, or preventing a forcible felony. The changes would retain Georgia’s “stand your ground” law, which says a person who is being threatened isn’t required to retreat.

It would still allow business employees to detain people they believe stole something, and let restaurant employees detain people who try to leave without paying for a meal. It also would let licensed security guards and private detectives detain people.

Someone who is detained must be released along with their personal belongings if a police officer or sheriff’s deputy doesn’t arrive within a reasonable time.

