Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says a Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo will invest more than $25 million in the project, Kemp said. The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the southeastern United States, he said.

The company has more than 37 bakeries in nearly two-dozen countries and produces several types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.

