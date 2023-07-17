BreakingNews
Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report

Gov. Brian Kemp names longtime agent to lead Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says Chris Hosey will take over Georgia’s top state investigative agency on Aug. 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Hosey will lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation beginning Aug. 1 after he was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Hosey's appointment was approved Saturday by the state Board of Public Safety. He is taking over for Mike Register, who's stepping down after less than a year on the job. Register is Cobb County's next public safety director.

With nearly 1,000 employees, the bureau helps local law enforcement agencies investigate murders and other serious crimes. Its agents investigate almost all shootings by police officers. The GBI also performs autopsies and runs the state’s crime lab.

Hosey is assistant director of the agency and oversees its investigative division, the agency's largest unit.

He joined the bureau as a narcotics agent in 1987 and was put in charge of a drug task force in 2001, helping create the agency's first state/local regional drug enforcement office. In 2012, Hosey was in charge of drug operations, some general investigative offices, and the agency's training unit. Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed him to be deputy director of investigations in 2020.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report54m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
5h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
4h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LSU's success in baseball, women's hoops ramps up pressure on Kelly
9m ago
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
1h ago
Judge strikes down law allowing Tennessee attorney general to argue certain death penalty...
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top