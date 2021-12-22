Gov. Brian Kemp backs Juneteenth as Georgia state holiday

This year, what is now the unnamed Jan. 19 state holiday was taken on the Friday after Thanksgiving, while the unnamed April 26 state holiday was observed on Good Friday before Easter.

Kemp is overdue in designating what days will be observed in 2022, an apparent consequence of deciding what to do about Juneteenth. He fixed the 2021 holidays in an a memo on Aug. 17, 2020 and fixed the 2020 holidays in a July 15, 2019 memo. But 2022's holidays still haven't been posted to a state employee website.

Although some federal agencies closed in June days after the Juneteenth bill was signed, Georgia state government remained open. Kemp signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth, but that didn't make it a holiday.

House Bill 444 was introduced last year in the state House by Rep. Miriam Paris of Macon and other Democrats to mandate that Juneteenth be a state holiday, but saw no action. It was the third time Paris had introduced the bill.

Paris said the holiday marks the liberation of both those who were enslaved and those who were oppressing the slaves.

“Juneteenth is a day for all Americans,” Paris said Tuesday. “The end of slavery is something that everyone should be happy and jubilant over.”

The Georgia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union had called for Kemp to drop the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 11 and instead designate Juneteenth, saying Columbus Day commemorates the shameful dispossession and killing of the native peoples of the Americas.

So far, at least 11 states have designated Juneteenth as an official paid state holiday — Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All but Texas, where the events of the original Juneteenth took place, acted after the killing of George Floyd last year.

