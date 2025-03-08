Gordon's 25 lead Kennesaw State over Jacksonville State 74-70

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rongie Gordon scored 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 74-70 on Saturday.

Both teams advance to the Conference USA tournament that begins Tuesday. Jacksonville State is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Western Kentucky and Florida International in a quarterfinal game Wednesday. Kennesaw State is the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded New Mexico State in a quarterfinal match-up Thursday.

Gordon had eight rebounds for the Owls (18-13, 10-8). Adrian Wooley added 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Simeon Cottle shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.