Gordon leads Samford past Kennesaw State 65-63

Georgia News | 23 minutes ago
Myron Gordon had 17 points as Samford edged past Kennesaw State 65-63

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Myron Gordon had 17 points as Samford edged past Kennesaw State 65-63 on Saturday.

A.J. Staton-McCray added 14 points and seven rebounds, Logan Dye chipped in 11 points and Jacob Tryon had 10 points for Samford (3-3).

Chris Youngblood had 19 points for the Owls (3-4). Brandon Stroud added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 10 points.

