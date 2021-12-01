GOP's McCormick jumps districts as he seeks US House seat

Rich McCormick said he would run in the new 6th District, which will include parts of Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. The territory is expected to be strongly Republican.

The district is currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, but she has said she will run instead for election in 2022 in the redrawn 7th District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Democratic U.S. Rep Carolyn Bourdeaux currently holds that district. She defeated McCormick in 2020 in the current, more GOP-friendly version of the 7th.