GOP's Carr seeks another term as Georgia attorney general

Carr resigned last month as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association, saying he had a “fundamental difference of opinion” with other members of the group after it sent a robocall encouraging the crowd that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Carr said he couldn’t continue after the group chose as executive director Peter Bisbee, who was responsible for the much-criticized call.

Two Democrats have already declared their campaigns to unseat Carr — 2018 Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey and state Sen. Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs.

Carr touts the creation of a human trafficking prosecution unit in his office, saying it has resulted in 17 arrests. He said he's worked to fight gangs and reduce opioid abuse. He's also joined lawsuits to overturn the Biden administration's moratorium on oil and gas drilling permits on federal lands and to attack efforts to attach a higher value to carbon pollution.

“At the root of every action I take, I am working to protect the very freedoms that make our country great," Carr said.