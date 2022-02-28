GOP's Butler won't seek 4th term as Georgia labor chief

Butler has acknowledged that the department was overloaded, blaming earlier underfunding by state lawmakers for sapping some of the agency’s capacity. However, he has said the agency caught up.

“I'm extremely proud of how the men and women of the Department of Labor stepped up and put in long hours taking on unbelievable odds during this pandemic,” Butler wrote in the memo.

An audit also faulted Butler for spending more than $1.1 million in state and federal money to provide employees with a free daily meal from March 2020 through summer of 2021. Butler said he had received permission to buy the food in an attempt to boost employee morale and productivity. Other state officials said that permission wasn't meant to stretch for more than a short emergency period.

State lawmakers sought to try to strip Butler of some of his power last year, but Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed the bill.

The criticism led to multiple challengers filing to seek Butler's seat, including Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson of White and three Democrats — state Sen. Lester Jackson of Savannah, state Rep. William Boddie of East Point and businessperson and party activist Nicole Horn of Atlanta.

Butler becomes the third statewide incumbent not to seek reelection. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is stepping down from elected office, while Republican Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is seeking his party's nomination for Senate.

