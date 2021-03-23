GOP-led Georgia Senate panel approves ID for mail voting

Democrats and voting rights groups say the proposals still hamper voting access.

Democratic Rep. Calvin Smyre, the longest-serving member of the state House, said during a news conference Tuesday that the bills haven’t fundamentally improved.

“Putting a Band-Aid on it is not helping it,” Smyre said of the bill the full House could consider later this week. He called the proposal “an affront to the voting rights of all Georgians.”

Many of the GOP proposals are a direct response to falsehoods pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies, including some GOP members of the state legislature, who repeatedly made baseless claims that fraud swayed the November election.

The bill approved by the Senate Ethics Committee Tuesday would ban the secretary of state from entering into consent agreements, after Trump falsely claimed that a consent agreement prohibited election officials from properly scrutinizing signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. It would also give the legislature the ability to overturn emergency rules adopted by the state election board, among other provisions.

Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrell called the legislation “reactionary” and said she feared it would “bring with it unintended consequences and undue expenses for local governments.”

“As most of the voting bills this session have done, elements of the bill before us do make voting harder,” Harrell said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan denied that the legislation would make voting harder and denounced rhetoric likening the GOP voting proposals to a modern version of Jim Crow laws.

“The hyperbole is unfortunate,” Dugan said.

AP writer Jeff Amy contributed to this report.