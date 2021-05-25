GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

After her remarks sparked a firestorm of online criticism, Greene leaned in to the comparison further.

On Tuesday, she tweeted out a news story about a grocery store chain that plans to allow vaccinated employees to go maskless. Those who do would have a logo on their name tags indicating they had been vaccinated.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Greene's comments one of her "frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.” Still, he said any disciplinary action against her would have to come from the House.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 House GOP leader, said “equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust” minimized "the most significant human atrocities ever committed.”

Democrats said Greene should face more than just a public rebuke.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., proposed censuring Greene. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., called on her to “change her rhetoric and behavior if she intends to remain a Member of the House.” Pelosi, who previously suggested that Greene could face an ethics inquiry, called her comments “so beyond reprehensible” that they should have “no place in our country.”

The furor is just the latest provocative chapter in the activist-turned-lawmaker's brief tenure in the House.

Earlier this month, Greene followed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., off the House floor, shouting that the Democrat supported “terrorists” and doesn’t “care about the American people.” She also appeared in Facebook Live video filmed outside Ocasio-Cortez’s office, taunting the congresswoman through the mail slot of a locked door to “get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens.”

Before her election, Greene supported Facebook posts that advocated violence against Democrats and the FBI. In one 2018 post, she speculated that “lasers or blue beams of light” controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a powerful Jewish family could have been responsible for sparking California wildfires.

And in February 2019, Greene appeared in an online video filmed at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that two Muslim lawmakers weren’t “really official” members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible.