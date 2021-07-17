GOP lawmakers hold California protest after 3 cancellations

Spokesman Mike Lyster said city officials "shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns," the Press-Enterprise reported.

“We respect free speech and we are capable of holding events,” Lyster said. “But it was the lack of advance notice for an event that would attract the attention at the level this one would that has raised issues for our city.”

Lyster also said city officials had “concerns about the nature of the event and that it does not reflect the city of Anaheim and the values we share.”

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

The two far-right members of Congress billed the event as an “America First” rally, part of a series they have spoken at this year.

Caption Counterprotesters yell from across the street at supporters of Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz at a rally outside City Hall on Saturday, July, 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif.

Caption Supporters pray before Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz held a protest outside City Hall on Saturday, July, 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif.

Caption A man gestures, left, after a counterprotester crossed the street to make his case, during a rally held by Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz near City Hall in Riverside, Calif., Saturday, July, 17, 2021.

Caption Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz make an appearance at a rally Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. The two held a protest after a third venue in California canceled their event. Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

Caption Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz make an appearance at a rally Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. The two held a protest after a third venue in California canceled their event. Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Cindy Yamanaka Credit: Cindy Yamanaka

Caption FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sit in the House chamber during the vote to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington. A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday, July 17, night rally by Republican House Reps. Gaetz and Taylor Greene. A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.