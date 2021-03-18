GOP efforts to tighten voting laws gets underway in Texas

The bills are expected to begin advancing this month, including through a House committee chaired by Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who flew to Pennsylvania last year to help former President Donald Trump's campaign investigate false claims of voting irregularities.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at one point offered a $1 million reward in defense of Trump's unsupported claims, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led a lawsuit rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court that asked to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

At a news conference Monday, Abbott said "election fraud does occur" in Texas but did not name any examples from the November election. Many Republicans have said the new bills are meant to shore up public confidence after Trump and his GOP allies, without evidence, criticized the election as fraudulent.

“Election officials should be working to stop potential mail ballot fraud, not facilitate it,” Abbott said.

Other proposals would create deadlines and financial penalties for local election administrators on voter roll maintenance. Remi Garza, the election administrator in Cameron County, said he is concerned with how differently these bills will affect counties with different population sizes, resources and staffing levels when it comes to maintaining voter rolls.

Garza said though it is good to create maintenance requirements, the state may “inadvertently create some challenges for us."

Texas was one of only a handful of states that did not expand mail-in voting eligibility during the pandemic.

Even before more statehouses got back to to work in January, the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute, identified more than 100 bills in 28 states meant to restrict voting access.

Trump won Texas by fewer than 6 percentage points — the thinnest margin of victory for a GOP nominee in American's biggest red state in decades.

Myrna Perez, director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program, called the bills in Texas an attempt of the “the good ol' boy power structure in Texas” to stay in power. She said politicians who have claimed election fraud exists have not questioned the legitimacy of the elections in which they won.

“Whose elections can we not trust?" Perez said.