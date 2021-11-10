GOP bills seek changes in Georgia's second-largest county

“My constituents are very concerned,” Dixon said. “We’ve gotten in my opinion, currently one of the best school systems in the state. The direction that this current board is taking our school system, I’ve gotten very nervous, along with the parents in Gwinnett are very nervous.”

The 180,000-student Gwinnett district is the state's largest, teaching more than 10% of all public school students statewide. Students are one-third Hispanic and one-third Black, with smaller shares of white and Asian students.

Democrats argued the bill was an attempt to grab back power white Republicans have lost. They also questioned whether the proposed districts would violate the federal Voting Rights Act by removing a Black-majority district.

“I find it very hard to believe this is not an attack on people of color in Gwinnett County,” said state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Lilburn Democrat who testified against the bill.

Dixon argued that the bill expanding the county commission is needed because the four district commissioners now each represent nearly 250,000 people as the county has grown.

“This bill would help the citizens of Gwinnett be better represented at the local level,” Dixon said.

The measure was set aside without a vote after Democrats complained they had not been provided maps of the proposed districts and the committee ran out of time.

Democrats dispute that it's even proper for the General Assembly to consider the bills, saying Republicans are violating rules that are supposed to require a majority of Gwinnett County's Democratic-dominated legislative delegation to approve local legislation. They also question whether it's proper for lawmakers to consider the bill in a special session where Gov. Brian Kemp said local laws could only be considered “to avoid unreasonable hardship or avoid undue impairment of public functions.”

“This is out of order and incredibly concerning in terms of the way in which you are trying to rush legislation,” said Rep. Sam Park, a Lawrenceville Democrat who chairs the Gwinnett County delegation.

Dixon said his bills are allowed in the special session because local election officials would need time to prepare for new elections next year, and because a nonpartisan election would take place in May, not November.

Democrats also complained vocally after State and Local Government Operations Committee Chairman Lee Anderson, a Grovetown Republican, ignored a motion to table a vote on the first bill.

