Goodwin, Roelling help Georgia rally to beat Duke 5-2 in 8 innings, win Durham Regional

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jaydyn Goodwin hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, Randi Roelling pitched a complete game and Georgia rallied to beat Duke 5-2 on Sunday night and win the Durham Regional.
Georgia (34-21) will play third-seeded Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional next weekend.
Roelling (11-8) gave up five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
After Goodwin's solo shot, Sarah Gordon singled and Dani Drogemuller replaced Cassidy Curd (15-8) in the circle for Duke. Digby followed with a single to right and Miller reached on a fielding error to load the bases before Emma Castorri was hit by a pitch, which drove in Gordon, and Digby scored on a sacrifice fly by Williams to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.
Ana Gold hit a two-run home run in the first inning for No. 14 seed Duke (41-18).
Hannah Davila hit a pinch-hit double to lead off the seventh, moved to third when Mua Williams followed with a bunt single and scored on a single by Lyndi Rae Davis to make it 2-2 with one out and runners at the corners. D'Auna Jennings threw out Mollie Mitchell — who tagged up and was trying to score from third when Tyler Ellison flied out to center — at the plate to end the inning.
Ellison drew a one-out walk on four consecutive pitches, moved to third on a single by Sarah Gordon and scored on a single through the left side by Emily Digby to cut Georgia's deficit to 2-1 in the sixth.
Duke exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-1 earlier Sunday and force the decisive game.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: @BaseballUGA/X
Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M
The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday, boosting their resume for a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke
Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.