Goodwin, ND visit Ga. Tech

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech's Devoe, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 46.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He's also made 93.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Fighting Irish are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 2-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.