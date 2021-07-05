Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The department identified him Sunday as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” the Georgia section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America said in a tweet.