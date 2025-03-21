Golden State puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Golden State Warriors (41-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Warriors take on Atlanta.
The Hawks are 17-17 on their home court. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 55.2 points in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.
The Warriors are 18-15 on the road. Golden State is seventh in the league allowing just 110.8 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.
The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Hawks average 113.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 40.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Draymond Green is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 121.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.
Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: day to day (personal), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
