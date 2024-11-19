Golden State plays Atlanta, looks for 4th straight win

The Warriors have gone 4-1 in home games. Golden State ranks second in the league with 48.7 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 8.4.

The Hawks are 3-4 in road games. Atlanta has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 6.0 more points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (110.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

Trae Young is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-1, averaging 118.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (illness), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (acl).

Hawks: Vit Krejci: day to day (adductor), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.