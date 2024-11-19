Georgia News

Golden State plays Atlanta, looks for 4th straight win

Golden State plays Atlanta looking to continue its three-game win streak
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (7-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-2, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to keep its three-game win streak going when the Warriors take on Atlanta.

The Warriors have gone 4-1 in home games. Golden State ranks second in the league with 48.7 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 8.4.

The Hawks are 3-4 in road games. Atlanta has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 6.0 more points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (110.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

Trae Young is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-1, averaging 118.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (illness), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (acl).

Hawks: Vit Krejci: day to day (adductor), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daniels continues scoring surge with 25 points as Hawks beat Wizards and move to 2-0 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter scores 24 points, Daniels has game-winning block as Hawks beat Kings 109-1082h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Hawks not stopping until ‘fourth quarter says all zeros on the clock’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter return ahead of NBA Cup versus Wizards
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 52h ago
Hunter scores 24 points, Daniels has game-winning block as Hawks beat Kings 109-1082h ago
Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location