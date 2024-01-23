Golden State hosts Atlanta in out-of-conference contest

The Warriors are 11-11 on their home court. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 46.1 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.1.

The Hawks are 10-13 in road games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Warriors are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.6% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dario Saric is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 20.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Murray is averaging 21.4 points and five assists for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: out (concussion), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.