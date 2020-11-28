X

Glushkov carries Appalachian St over Carver College 105-23

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
James Lewis Jr. scored 12 points and Sasha Glushkov had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Appalachian State to a 105-23 win over Carver College

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. scored 12 points and Sasha Glushkov had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Appalachian State to a 105-23 win over Carver College on Friday night.

CJ Huntley added 10 points and Michael Eads had six rebounds for Appalachian State (2-0).

Lawrence Simmons scored six points and Stephon Augusta grabbed six rebounds for the Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.