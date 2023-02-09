X
Glover scores 22, Samford knocks off Mercer 70-69 in OT

57 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray scored the last three points of overtime, Ques Glover finished with 22 points and Samford beat Mercer 70-69 on Wednesday night.

Staton-McCray converted a three-point play with 1:02 left in the extra period and Bubba Parham forced a turnover on Mercer's final possession. A Shawn Walker Jr. jumper for Mercer with 38 seconds left in regulation forced overtime tied at 65-all.

Glover shot 8 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (17-9, 11-2 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Logan Dye recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Staton-McCray finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

James Glisson III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Bears (12-14, 5-8). Jalyn McCreary added 14 points for Mercer. Kamar Robertson also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford hosts Citadel while Mercer visits Chattanooga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

