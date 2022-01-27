Hamburger icon
Glover scores 20 to lead Samford over Mercer 75-61

50 minutes ago
Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford got past Mercer 75-61

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford defeated Mercer 75-61 on Wednesday night.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 14 points for Samford (12-8, 2-6 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaden Campbell added 14 points. Logan Dye had 11 points.

Jermaine Marshall, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, had only 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points for the Bears (12-9, 5-3). Kamar Robertson added 11 points. Felipe Haase had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mercer defeated Samford 83-80 on Jan. 5.

