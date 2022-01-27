Glover scores 20 to lead Samford over Mercer 75-61

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 14 points for Samford (12-8, 2-6 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaden Campbell added 14 points. Logan Dye had 11 points.

Jermaine Marshall, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, had only 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.