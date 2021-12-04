ajc logo
X

Glisson III sparks Mercer to 83-77 win over Georgia State

Georgia News
1 hour ago
James Glisson III came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 83-77

MACON, Ga. (AP) — James Glisson III came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 83-77 on Saturday.

Glisson sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for the Bears (5-4). Jalen Johnson pitched in with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Felipe Haase added 13 points and Kamar Robertson grabbed eight rebounds.

Nelson Phillips had 19 points for the Panthers (4-3). Kane Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Justin Roberts had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police kill Florida Tech student armed with 'edged weapon'
17m ago
Judge could bar future prosecution of 2004 murder suspects
4h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top