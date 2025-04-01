Glasnow pitches 5 scoreless innings and Dodgers beat winless Braves 6-1 to open 6-0

Glasnow (1-0) gave up singles to Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris II in the fifth — and that was it. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three in a series opener between perennial National League pennant contenders.

Hernández's 436-foot shot to center field in the first scored Shohei Ohtani, who walked. Ohtani has scored in all six games this season.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 4-0 in the third on Michael Conforto's RBI double and Tommy Edman's sacrifice fly. Will Smith added an RBI single in the fifth.

Kiké Hernández homered leading off the sixth against 41-year-old Jesse Chavez, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day for his fifth stint with Atlanta since 2021.

Braves starter Grant Holmes (0-1) gave up four runs and four hits over four innings in his season debut. He struck out three and walked four.

Atlanta put right-hander Reynaldo López on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Key moment

Harris’ homer to center in the eighth off Tanner Scott snapped a streak of 29 consecutive scoreless innings for Atlanta.

Key stat

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and two walks, dropping his batting average under .300.

Up next

LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 5.40 ERA), last season's NL Cy Young Award winner, starts Tuesday night for the Braves.

Dodgers RHP Dustin May pitches in the majors for the first time since May 2023. May had Tommy John surgery that year and last summer underwent emergency surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus caused by a salad.

___

