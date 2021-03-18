Girl, 1, is found safe after car was stolen with her inside

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl who was in an SUV when it was stolen has been found safe after an hours-long search for her, authorities said.
The girl — Royalty Grisby — has been returned to her mother, DeKalb County police said shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Officers spent much of Thursday searching for the child in the Stone Mountain area, just east of Atlanta.
Two suspects stole the vehicle with Royalty inside around 2 a.m. Thursday in Stone Mountain, police said. Royalty was in the back seat when her mother got out to deliver food to a home and left the vehicle running, DeKalb County police Capt. Brian DeLoach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Officers found the vehicle hours later in a nearby neighborhood, but Royalty wasn't inside it.
A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody later Thursday afternoon, police said, as officers continued their search for the child.
A Levi's Call — Georgia's version of an Amber Alert — had been issued and broadcast for much of the day as law officers across Georgia searched for the girl.