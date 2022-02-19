Hamburger icon
Gilmore scores 19 to lift W. Carolina over Mercer 69-65

1 hour ago
Marlow Gilmore posted 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Western Carolina narrowly beat Mercer 69-65

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marlow Gilmore registered 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Western Carolina narrowly defeated Mercer 69-65 on Saturday.

Gilmore hit 9 of 11 shots.

Marvin Price had 16 points for Western Carolina (10-19, 4-12 Southern Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Vonterius Woolbright added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-14, 8-8). Felipe Haase added 16 points.

The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 72-64 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

