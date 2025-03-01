Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 points as Thunder roll past Hawks 135-119 to continue dominance of East

Georgia News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder continued their overwhelming dominance of the Eastern Conference by beating the Atlanta Hawks 135-119 on Friday night.

Luguentz Dort scored 20 points and led Oklahoma City's long-range assault by shooting 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Jalen Williams also scored 20 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City never trailed and improved to 21-1 against the Eastern Conference. The Thunder (48-11), who have the Western Conference's top record, are 27-10 against the West.

Atlanta center Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 13 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 23 points.

Trae Young added 19 points with 12 assists for the Hawks. Young shot only 5 of 14 from the field.

Takeaways

Thunder: G Isaiah Joe scored 12 points in 11 minutes before being ruled out in the third quarter with lower back soreness. ... F Chet Holmgren, who was listed as questionable with a right calf contusion, started and scored seven points in 15 minutes.

Hawks: Atlanta trailed by 20 at 45-25 but tightened the deficit with a 14-0 run, capped by LeVert's 3-pointer, late in the first half to trail 71-64 at halftime.

Key moment

Led by Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder pulled away late in the third period. After leading 91-81, the Thunder controlled the final minutes of the period to stretch their advantage to 27 before taking a 108-84 lead into the fourth.

Key stat

The Thunder made 23 of 50 3s. Their season high for 3-pointers was 27 in a 137-101 win over New Orleans on Feb. 10.

Up next

The Thunder visit San Antonio on Sunday and the Hawks visit Memphis on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) passes the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots against against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder watches play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) chases a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

