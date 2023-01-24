Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 6. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (asthma symptoms), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (hamstring).

