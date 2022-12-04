Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Young and the Hawks

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (right shoulder), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Justin Holiday: out (health and safety protocols), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.