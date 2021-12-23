Hamburger icon
Gifts for needy children are stolen from Atlanta warehouse

Volunteers working to distribute presents to needy children say they lost thousands of dollars in gifts to someone who broke into their southwest Atlanta warehouse

ATLANTA (AP) — Volunteers working to distribute presents to needy children say they lost thousands of dollars in gifts to someone who broke into their southwest Atlanta warehouse.

Workers at the Empty Stocking Fund warehouse discovered Wednesday morning that someone had knocked a gaping hole through a cinderblock wall to get inside the warehouse.

Manda Hunt, the nonprofit organization's executive director, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her team doesn't yet know exactly how much was taken.

With a large hole in the warehouse wall and a history of persistent thefts and burglaries, Hunt said the Empty Stocking Fund won’t be able to distribute as many gifts as they’d hoped.

