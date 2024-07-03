Giants play the Braves leading series 1-0

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -208, Giants +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 26-15 record in home games and a 46-37 record overall. The Braves are 16-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has gone 17-25 on the road and 42-44 overall. The Giants rank sixth in the NL with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 18 doubles and 21 home runs for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos is fifth on the Giants with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). Matt Chapman is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.