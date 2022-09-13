ajc logo
Giants host the Braves on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (87-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-73, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (17-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Giants +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is 68-73 overall and 38-32 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Atlanta has a 40-29 record in road games and an 87-54 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.51.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 18 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. David Villar is 10-for-29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs while hitting .282 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

