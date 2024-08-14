Giants host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -116, Braves -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to break their three-game home slide with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco has gone 35-26 in home games and 61-61 overall. The Giants have hit 125 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Atlanta is 63-56 overall and 31-30 in road games. Braves hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 19 home runs while slugging .446. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-42 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .263 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.