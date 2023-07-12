Giant rabid beaver attacks Georgia girl swimming in lake

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Local news outlets report a rabid beaver bit a young girl while she was swimming in a northeast Georgia lake

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A rabid beaver bit a young girl while she was swimming in a northeast Georgia lake, local news outlets reported.

Kevin Beucker, field supervisor for Hall County Animal Control, told WDUN-AM that the beaver bit the girl on Saturday while she was swimming off private property in the northern end of Lake Lanier near Gainesville.

The girl's father beat the beaver to death, Beucker said.

Don McGowan, supervisor for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, told WSB-TV that a game warden who responded described the animal as "the biggest beaver he's ever seen." The warden estimated it at 50 or 55 pounds (23 or 25 kilograms), McGowan said.

The beaver later tested positive for rabies at a state lab.

“Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal — in this case, a beaver — they just act crazy,” McGowan said.

Hall County officials have put up signs warning people of rabies. They're asking nearby residents to watch for animals acting abnormally and urging them to vaccinate pets against the viral disease.

People attacked by a rabid animal typically undergo a series of injections to prevent the disease from killing them.

State wildlife biologists said beaver attacks are rare. They said the last one they remember in Lake Lanier was 13 years ago.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Kia’s $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
4h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

State ends fiscal year with another huge surplus, despite slumping collections
5h ago
The Latest
Georgia Agriculture Dept. plans tighter oversight of “soil amendments”
1h ago
Kia to invest $200M in Georgia plant to begin building electric SUV there, hiring 200
1h ago
Still in the money: Georgia government will pocket another $5 billion budget surplus
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
18h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top