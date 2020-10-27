Giant crane arrives at Georgia shipwreck awaiting removal

The plan is for the crane to straddle the ship and use a large chain to cut the vessel into eight big chunks.

After each cut, the crane will lift the severed section of ship and load it onto a barge for transport to a scrapyard on the Gulf Coast. Once cutting begins, the removal operation is expected to take about eight weeks.

The ship's removal was delayed by a busy Atlantic hurricane season, a handful of coronavirus infections among members of the salvage team and an engineering problem dealing with how to anchor the crane.

The command has booked an entire resort nearby through Jan. 21 to isolate 100 salvage workers as a safeguard against the virus.

The Coast Guard held hearings on the cause of the shipwreck last month. An expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt said the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in its cargo decks above.