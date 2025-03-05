Giannis Antetokounmpo posts triple-double as surging Bucks finish strong to beat Hawks 127-121

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, and the surging Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-121 on Tuesday night.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points for the Bucks, who have won three straight and seven of eight. Milwaukee remained in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with the same record as fifth-place Indiana (35-25).

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and 13 assists. Caris LeVert — who made the game-winning layup at the buzzer in Atlanta's 132-130 victory at Memphis on Monday night — scored 21 points.