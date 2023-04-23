X

Giakoumakis, late own goal help Atlanta beat Fire 2-1

Georgia News
17 minutes ago
Giorgos Giakoumakis became just the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts and Atlanta United used an own goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis became just the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts and Atlanta United used an own goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 Sunday.

Atlanta’s Juan José Purata redirected a corner kick off Chicago midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie and into the net for an own goal in stoppage time to seal the win.

Giakoumakis, a 28-year-old forward from Greece, opened the scoring in the 13th minute and joined Taylor Twellman, who scored a goal in his first six MLS starts for the New England Revolution in 2002.

Kacper Przybylko subbed on in the 81st minute for Chicago and scored in the 90th to make it 1-1. He ran onto a giveaway by Atlanta and had his first shot stopped by back-up goalkeeper Clément Diop but the rebound bounced out to Brian Gutiérrez who tapped it back to Przybylko for the one-touch finish from point-blank range.

Diop replaced starter Quentin Westberg to begin the second half and finished with two saves in his first appearance of the season. Westberg, who left the game with an apparent knee injury, also stopped two shots.

Chris Brady had three saves for the Fire.

Chicago had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Atlanta (4-1-3) is unbeaten in four games since suffering its only loss of the season, a 6-1 road drubbing by the Columbus Crew.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

