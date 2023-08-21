Giakoumakis, Guzan lead Atlanta United to 2-0 win over Sounders

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a goal in each half, Brad Guzan saved two shots to earn a clean sheet and Atlanta United defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play
Georgia News
7 hours ago
X

SEATTLE (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a goal in each half, Brad Guzan saved two shots to earn a clean sheet and Atlanta United defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.

Giakoumakis helped Atlanta United (10-7-8) grab the lead for good when he took a pass from defender Brooks Lennon and scored in the 11th minute. Giakoumakis added an insurance goal in the 65th minute, using Thiago Almada's assist to score for a 12th time this season. Giakoumakis is in a four-way tie for second place, one behind the 13 goals of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC. Almada has 11 assists this season, second only to the 12 of FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta.

Atlanta United earned its second victory in its last 13 matches away from home. It is the first road win for either club in the series. Three of the five previous meetings ended in draws and both teams owned 2-1 victories at home. Atlanta United improves to 4-16-10 in its last 30 road matches.

Seattle (10-9-6) continues to struggle. The Sounders dropped to 2-4-3 in their last nine matches at home and have scored just two goals in the last five home outings.

Stefan Frie, who leads the league with 11 shutouts this season, had five saves. The Sounders came into the match having yielded just 23 goals, one more than league-leading Nashville SC. Frei set the club record with 13 clean sheets in 2017.

Atlanta United returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Seattle travels to play Minnesota United on Sunday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Judge temporarily blocks Georgia law banning treatment for trans kids5h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat builds
1m ago

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
1h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blank to have Atlanta team in TGL high-tech golf league founded by Woods, McIlroy
1h ago
Mets visit the Braves to begin 3-game series
4h ago
Atlanta hosts Las Vegas after Parker's 29-point game
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse: Flashback to last Monday
LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta
4h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top