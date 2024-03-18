Georgia News

Giakoumakis, Guzan lead Atlanta United to 2-0 victory over Orlando City

Giorgos Giakoumakis had a first-half assist and a second-half goal and Brad Guzan made four saves in his club-record 200th appearance to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory over Orlando City
23 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis had a first-half assist and a second-half goal and Brad Guzan made four saves in his club-record 200th appearance to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory over Orlando City on Sunday night.

Atlanta United (2-1-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when Saba Lobjanidze used an assist from Giakoumakis to notch his first goal of the season. Lobjanidze has four goals and four assists in nine career starts and 12 appearances for Atlanta United.

That goal stood until Giakoumakis took a pass from Brooks Lennon and drilled a shot from outside the box to the top right corner of the net in the 71st minute. Giakoumakis' fourth goal ties him with the LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic and Inter Miami's Luis Suárez for the league lead.

The 39-year-old Guzan earned his first clean sheet of the season and the 79th in a career that began in 2005.

Pedro Gallese saved four shots for Orlando City (0-3-1), which has lost three regular-season matches in a row for the first time since August of 2022 after finishing second to FC Cincinnati in the Supporters' Shield hunt last season.

Orlando City returns home to play Austin FC on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

